The City of Atchison held its commission regular meeting on Monday, February 6,2023. Amy Finch, city manager, opened the meeting with the consent agenda which included past meetingminutes, a food vendor license for Heitz Hospitality, Chick-fil-A. Also included was an occupational license for The Sunflower Café.
Resolution No. 3338, Designating Authorized Signatories was presented by Amy Finch, city manager.The action is being taken due to the resignation of current Finance Manager Cari Strieby and theFinance Directorvacancy;designated signatories must be updated to continue conducting thefinancial business of the city.The resolution authorizes and directs the city manager and the Fire Chief to make wire transfers and sign checks on behalf of the city of Atchison, Kansas and authorizes the Chief of Police to sign on designated police bank accounts. A roll call was taken with all ayes.
ClintonMcNemee, Public Works and Utilities Director addressed Resolution No. 3336, US Bicycle Routes.McNemeesaid the proposed resolution was first read by the city commission on January 17, 2023.
In February of 2021 the Adventure Cycling Association with the American Association of State Highway and TransportationOfficials (AASHTO) to establish 50,000 miles of national bike routes. A process was createdfor stateDOT’sto submit route modifications twice per year.
US Bicycle Routes 50 and 55 are proposed to go through Atchison. This requires thecityto adopt a resolution of support in addition to submitting a letter of support to Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT).The designation of USBR 50 and 55 through the city does not come with any requirements for the city to provide signage, pavement markings or infrastructure improvements. The designation of the routes does not restrict current or future use of any city streetalong the route.
USBR 50 will be a connection from Missouri through Atchison/Northeast Kansas to Nebraska. USBR 55 will connect Atchison to another USBR connecting to Oklahoma.
The city may choose to modify the proposed routes through the city now orhavethe opportunity twice per year to do so.
While no accommodations are required; however, the expectation is that the city will cooperate with the posting of the wayfinding signage. The signage itself will be furnished and thecity will be responsible for installation.
This is part of a concept to facilitate the growth of bicycle tourism. There is a potential for designated bike routes tostrengthenfuture grant applications that may involve the development of bicycle accommodations through funding programs such as KDOT’s transportation alternatives.
The adoption of Resolution No. 3336, expressing approval and support of designating US Bicycle Routes within city limitsand authorizing the mayor to submit a confirmation of this resolution to the Kansas Department of Transportation was passed unanimously.
