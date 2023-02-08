The City of Atchison held its commission regular meeting on Monday, February 6, 2023. Amy Finch, city manager, opened the meeting with the consent agenda which included past meeting minutes, a food vendor license for Heitz Hospitality, Chick-fil-A. Also included was an occupational license for The Sunflower Café. 

Resolution No. 3338, Designating Authorized Signatories was presented by Amy Finch, city manager. The action is being taken due to the resignation of current Finance Manager Cari Strieby and the Finance Director vacancy; designated signatories must be updated to continue conducting the financial business of the city. The resolution authorizes and directs the city manager and the Fire Chief to make wire transfers and sign checks on behalf of the city of Atchison, Kansas and authorizes the Chief of Police to sign on designated police bank accounts. A roll call was taken with all ayes. 

