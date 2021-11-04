Water/Wastewater Treatment Plant Manager Jim Owen was honored for 30 years of service to the City of Atchison as the longest serving honoree of the group. Assistant Water Treatment Plant Superintendent Quintin Hefner was honored for 25 years. Administrative Services Project Manager Tina Fitzpatrick, Street Maintenance Worker Michael Frad, Police Sergeant David Page and Water Treatment Plant Maintenance Technician Jeremy Mercer were each recognized for 20 years of service. Water Distribution and Collections Superintendent Bill Smith, D&C Lead Operator Mark Lone and Finance Manager Cari Strieby were each honored for 15 years of service. Honored for 10 years of service were Maintenance Mechanic Dustin Falk, Police Sergeant Brian Johnson and Fire Lieutenant Nick Martinez. “The heart of our organization is our employees,” Assistant City Manager Joe Warren said. “Public service is more than a profession, it’s a calling to make your community the best it can be.” The employees were given certificates from the League of Kansas Municipalities in recognition of their service. In other action, City Fire Chief Pat Weishaar and Lieutenant David Downing recognized nine area fourth-grade students in the Junior Fire Marshal Program for exceptional work on assignments at the top of their respective classes. The winners were Gabreilla Ruttan, Alexis Wood, Suzy Stone, Larken Campbell, Tucker Stirton, Nolan Barnes and Gracie Julo from Atchison Elementary School; Camden Ruckdeschel from St. Benedict Catholic School; and Shayla Sneller from Trinity Lutheran Elementary School.Commissioners also approved a contract with Amino Brothers and the Kansas Department of Transportation for the Main Street Corridor Construction Project, which will install lighting, upgraded curbs and a new walking/biking trail along the south side of Main Street from the Riverfront Trail near Second Street to Tenth Street. That contract will cost about $1.552 million, with the city’s share expected to be about $425,000. The next regular city commission meeting is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 15, in the commission room. If you have any questions, please contact Joe Warren, Assistant City Manager, at (913) 367- 5500, or joew@cityofatchison.com.
Commissioners honor city employees and Junior Fire Marshalls
