On Monday Mayor Abby Bartlett opened the Atchison City Commission with a proclamation for Arbor Day.
The first public forum was open with a statement: Persons who wish to address the City Commission regarding items that are not on the agenda may do so at this time when called upon by the Mayor. Speakers are limited to three minutes and should give their name and address when addressing the Commission. Any presentation is for informational purposes only. Any and all written communication should be deposited with the City Clerk.
Amy Finch, City Manager, addressed the commission for the first time during this meeting. She spoke on the consent agenda and communications. On the communications she highlighted the Government Finance Officers Association News Release which stated the City of Atchison was awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020. The release stated that the report was judged by an impartial panel which pointed out the city’s report communicated its financial story and motivated potential users to read the report.
Under New Business, Julie Behler, City Clerk presented to names to serve 4-year terms on the Library Board to expire 4/30/2026: Lara Mortensen and Dr. Julia Bowen and two individuals to serve continuous terms on the
Budget & Audit Committee: Dan Raplinger and Kristine Bryant. Also appointed was Commissioner Wilcox, who replaced former Vice-Mayor Farris, on the Project Concern Board and Solid Waste Committee for the remainder of 2022.
Joe Warren, Assistant City Manager, presented the resolutions for the ordering or removal of unsafe and dangerous structures. The commission approved the May 19th deadlines for bringing properties at 119 S. 15th, 221 N. 12th, 627 N. 1St. 719 Spruce, and 1027 N. 7th. Up to code or they will have demolition orders issued. The property at 1011 N. 7th was given until June 20th. and a property at 1029 Parallel until December 19th to be brought up to code or they will also face demolition orders.
The commission finalized the special 2022 streets package, authorizing just over $1 million in streets work with contracts given to both Little Joe’s Asphalt and Herzog Contracting.
Herzog will handle the mill and overlay on Main Street from Second Street to 17th Street. The state CCLIP program, which handles K-7 Highway from the intersection of Main and 10th streets to the intersection of the Country Club and 17th streets.
Little Joe’s will do work on portions of 13th Street, Granduer, Country Club, 14th Street, Westridge, Holiday Drive, Jayhawk Drive, Hillcrest Court, Howe Street, Maple Street, O Street, 10th Street, Walnut, 21st and 22nd streets, Highland Avenue and N Street.
Commissioners denied rezoning of 1103 N. Fourth Street and 403 L Street from R-1 to R-2, upholding the decision made by the Planning and Zoning Commission during their April meeting.
Commissions approved land and easement requests related to the Amelia Earhart Airport east-west runway project, clearing the way for survey work and construction on that project over the next two years.
The commissioners and staff adjourned to the first budget workshop for the 2023 budget. Discussions on the Budget Calendar, Strategic Plan and Action Plan were on the agenda.
