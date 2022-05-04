Joe Warren, Assistant City Manager, presented Resolution No. 3297 and 3303 which would set a hearing for two structures which have been identified as part of the 2022 Community Development Department Demolition Program. As part of the Code of Ordinances, the Fire Chief, Public Works Director and the Building Inspector have been given notice of examined the buildings and agree they should be demolished.
The addresses of the buildings are: 813 Unity, a house and building owned by Arthine B. Hunter, Ebony Knott and Alberta M. Kelly. The second is 927 Mound, a house and garage owned by Corey and Allison Ostertag.
The 813 Unity property value is estimated to be $37,720. The foundation is failing, the walls are termite and water damaged and the floor on the West building has collapsed. The structural integrity of the building is minimal. The building is attached to the house which makes separating them is nearly impossible. The damage reported through visual inspection and through utilizing the online demolition analysis tool, Housing Demo Pro, a cost of repairs was completed for the house. That estimate for repair cost is $81,396.90.
Water service to the buildings has been off since 10/26/2005.
927 Mound consists of a house and a garage. Based on the current condition of the structure, the property value is estimated at $7,030. Before the fire the house appraised at $37,290. Based on the damage reported through visual inspection and through utilizing the online demolition analysis tool, Housing Demo Pro, a cost estimate of repairs was completed for the house. The total estimated repair cost for the house is $62,899. It is also recommended that the garage be torn down at the same time as the house.
