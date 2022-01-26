Commissioners

Clinton McNemee

 Photo by: BarbaraTrimble

During the city commission meeting on January 18, 2022, the city commission heard Clinton McNemee, Public Works & Utilities Director, report on the need to purchase 3 International truck chassis from Rush Truck Center in the amount of $261,728; 2 salt spreaders from American Equipment in the amount of $41,302; 3 dump beds and 2 snowplows from Kranz Equipment in the amount of $154,616. The total amount for the equipment is $457,646. The city commissioners voted to approve the purchase of the equipment.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.