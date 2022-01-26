During the city commission meeting on January 18, 2022, the city commission heard Clinton McNemee, Public Works & Utilities Director, report on the need to purchase 3 International truck chassis from Rush Truck Center in the amount of $261,728; 2 salt spreaders from American Equipment in the amount of $41,302; 3 dump beds and 2 snowplows from Kranz Equipment in the amount of $154,616. The total amount for the equipment is $457,646. The city commissioners voted to approve the purchase of the equipment.
Commissioners agree to purchase public works equipment
By: Barbara Trimble Atchison Globe
Updated
