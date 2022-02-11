Commissioner Vicki Schmidt spoke to the Atchison Rotary about the changes that have been and are being made to the Insurance Department of Kansas.
Schmidt gave an introduction that had the audience laughing when she spoke about telling her husband that she wanted to run for Insurance Commissioner. She said, “he really wasn’t thrilled with the idea and told me that he knew other empty nesters and they didn’t lose their minds.”
Her campaign covered over 17,000 miles driven throughout the state of Kansas and after that time together with her husband in a car she proudly said they are still married.
Schmidt also gave an update about how antiquated the technology was when she first came to the department. “The department went through many changes, one of the biggest changes is the addition of email.” “That one change saved the department over $25,000 in mail costs. It also made the communication seem friendlier via email,” Schmidt said.
Kansans also had over 20 million dollars returned to them because of other efficiencies the insurance department initialized.
“Customer service is the main emphasis on making sure Kansans receive answers to their complaints,” Schmidt said. “We want your complaints, for every complaint we get there are probably 5 to 10 we won’t hear about.”
“The Kansas Insurance Department will review all complaints and contact the appropriate parties,” Schmidt said. “You will receive an acknowledgment from the department,” Schmidt emphasized.
How to contact the Kansas Insurance Department: phone 1-800-432-2484 or email KID.webcomplaints@ks.gov. If you have other needs go to
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.