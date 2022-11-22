Public Works and Utilities Director Clinton McNemee gave a follow-up report to the November 7 commission meeting where Tracey and Patricia Oliver (709 N Street) made comments about a rat problem he claimed that the city staff has been negligent with requests made to the city to maintain a platted alley right-of-way near their property during the city commission meeting.
Oliver addressed an ongoing problem with sewer rats, purportedly living in the nearby sewer system.
In August, Mr. Oliver contacted the Public Works department and reported that a prior request to clear the trees from the year before had not been addressed, adding that sewer rats and deer had since become the cause for concern. Mr. Oliver requested that the alley be cleaned up and made usable. One week later, Bill Smith, D&C Superintendent, contacted Mr. Oliver to inform him that the crew jetted and cleaned the sewer line and made sure that the manhole lids were in place and secured. Both the D&C and street superintendents met with and had multiple conversations with Mr. Oliver.
After the November 7 commission meeting, the D&C crew conducted a camera inspection of the sewer line and found no sign of animal activity, and the D&C superintendent further noted that the line was in good condition. On November 8, the Animal Control Officer went to investigate the dead animal in Mr. Oliver’s yard, which he referenced during the public forum, the dead animal was a possum.
As for the alley improvement request, there is no official policy on the topic of clearing trees and creating alleys within the platted but improved right-of-way. The Public Works Director provides the following guidance to staff:
Under most circumstances, we do not maintain platted, unimproved alleys. Typically, adjacent property owners maintain these usually via mowing (similar to street right-of-way). If there is a specific, isolated issue, we may be able to offer some assistance; however, we do not budget for or have the resources to improve or start maintaining entire stretches of overgrown and unimproved alley right-of-way.
Mr. Oliver also referenced a recent situation in which the city improved a similar alleyway nearby. After discussions with staff, it seems he may have been referring to an unmaintained, overgrown alleyway that an adjacent property owner cleared out and asked the Street Division to grade. According to the street superintendent, the crew only graded what material was there in order to fix the ruts.
It is believed that the direct correlation between the proximity to the ½ acre patch of trees and the frequency of occurrence of opossums and other wildlife for this property owner, however, the sewer system does not seem to be a contributing factor.
