The City of Atchison wants builders, developers, investors, contractors, and the public to know that most of Atchison’s smaller and older lots are now suitable for new construction.
At their regular meeting on Aug. 17, the City Commission eased many limitations on infill housing construction, specifically those on smaller lots in Atchison’s oldest, core neighborhoods. The changes only impact existing lots platted prior to December 1, 1943. All subsequently platted lots, which includes all of “suburban Atchison” are not impacted by the changes.
For several decades suburban style zoning regulations created a perception that vacant lots in Atchison’s oldest neighborhoods were “un-buildable.” With this action, those lots are clearly and officially buildable once again.
Earlier this year, the City Commission voted to lower utility connection costs for infill housing developments, further signaling that the City is serious about incentivizing infill housing construction.
One of the focal points of the City’s 2020 Strategic Plan is improving housing and neighborhoods. Relaxing infill housing regulations and lowering the costs of utility connections are aimed at creating more housing stock and improving Atchison’s oldest, core neighborhoods. The benefits to infill housing include increased housing options where already existing infrastructure like water, sewer, streets, curbs, and sidewalks may already exist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.