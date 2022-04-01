The Atchison City Commissioners received some bad news at last week’s meeting. Clinton McNemee, Public Works and Utilities Director gave a report on the deterioration of the left side basin liner of the water treatment plant.
McNemee said the concrete wall between the two basins has been there for 80 years. The commission was told that it would take two weeks for repairs at a cost estimate of $281,864, with a request also for $50,000 should a more extensive repair is needed.
The commission had questions and McNemee turned the podium over to Jim Owens, who is the Water Treatment Plant Superintendent. Owens said, “since I was hired in 1991 the wall has always had a leak.”
Owens went on to explain, “five years ago the leak was 300,000 gallons and today it is 800,000 gallons.” “If untreated the leakage will continue to become worse and finally it will become a crisis,” Owens said.
The company who will be hired is Commercial Waterproofing out of Kansas City. The company has been in business for over 50 years and is known for its specialty work. “We looked at alternatives such as putting in a temporary wall but the cost would have been over 3 million dollars,” Owens said. “If we repair both sides the wall should be good for many, many years and that seemed to be a more rational strategy.”
Owens went on to show slides of the areas that are in question. The slides showed the basin drained of water but the cracks in the wall were seeping water and two major cracks clearly showed water gushing from gaping holes.
Atchison’s treatment plant is different from most plants because most treatment plants are at a lower level and use gravity to fill the basins, whereas Atchison’s plant uses pumping the water into the basins.
The Atchison plant not only services the citizens of area but also sells water to Rural District 5 that uses 18% of water consumption and Rural Districts 1 and 3 together use approximately 18% water consumption. The biggest user of water is MGP at 53% water consumption. There is approximately 4.2 million gallons of water consumed daily.
The process will begin either in May or June due to the contractor waiting on supplies to be delivered. Once the process begins, over 16 million gallons of water will be wasted due to the process. Owens is confident that without any unforeseen circumstances the wall should remain intact a very long time.
After all explanations Mayor Bartlett called for a vote. An unanimous vote signaled for the work to begin.
