Visually this boot may not look in that bad of condition, but it is nearly a decade old and will be out of OSHA and NFPA compliance at that time. The boot pictured was also reported to be letting water in through worn parts of the sole and upper, also making them out of compliance also and leaving them vulnerable for electric shock to the firefighter wearing them if they were to step on a live power line etc. Imagine the shear discomfort of the firefighter working long hours at a scene with wet feet/socks in winter conditions.
In the 2023 budget, a line item included replacement of one-half the inventory for firefighting boots.
Firefighter PPE has a 10-year life expectancy, and the current inventory waspurchasedin 2014 and has met the end of the service life. The other half of the inventory will be replaced in 2024. Most of the current inventory is worn beyond repair and those in the worst condition will be replaced with this purchase. Theremainderare in fair condition and will be replaced next year. The quote was within the budgeted amount in 2023 budget.
The boots the firefighters tested and chose as the most comfortable and lightweight are NFPA compliant and have a five-year warranty. The Globe brand is a top name in firefighter PPE and has decades of proven quality.
The price is competitive with bootswe’ve purchasedin the past and similar boots currently on the market.
The commission agreed to the purchase of 9 pairs of Globe “Shadow” XF 14 boots at $450.00 each from Casco Industries, Inc.In the amount of$4050.00
