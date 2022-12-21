The Atchison Police Department’s computer network was previously operated through a server in the Atchison County Joint Communications Center. This included the department’s record management system, emails and network files. “That server has been scheduled to be replaced at the end of 2022,” said Police Chief Mike Wilson. “In preparation for that the Joint Communications Board had determined that in moving forward each entity utilizing that server would purchase and managetheir own server,” Wilson said.
At the July 18, 2022 City Commission meeting, the Commission approved a contract with TS Conrad Technology Solutions for the migration of APD data from the Communication Center server to a new APD server.That process began in August 2022 and has been completed in December 2022.
Discussions with TS Conrad Technology Solutions has led to a contract proposal for I.T. services that includes a broad range of services to maintain the computer network environment. This includes the support and maintenance of the server and workstations as well as a numberof software of software programs utilized by the department.
The cost proposal from TS Conrad includes monthly fees of $4,376.69 for managing the site, server, and workstations, and24-hour help desk: $798.00 for backup system and service and protection redundant; $702 for Microsoft365 which includes email encryption, and fullMicrosoftoffice and licensing.
Due to the lack of sales tax funding to cover these costs there are three options available for the 2023 budget year. They include; existing general fund dollars from the police budget; ARPA funds. Twenty-nine percent of the recurring monthly fees for 2023 have already been budgeted so approximately $50,000 would be needed from one of the three options.
The commissioners agreed to allow Police Chief Wilson to enter into a contract agreement with TS Conrad Technology Solutions toprovide day to day oversight and maintenance of the Police Department’s server and computer network environment.
