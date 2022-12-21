Wilson

Police Chief Wilson

The Atchison Police Department’s computer network was previously operated through a server in the Atchison County Joint Communications Center. This included the department’s record management system, emails and network files. “That server has been scheduled to be replaced at the end of 2022,” said Police Chief Mike Wilson. “In preparation for that the Joint Communications Board had determined that in moving forward each entity utilizing that server would purchase and manage their own server,” Wilson said. 

At the July 18, 2022 City Commission meeting, the Commission approved a contract with TS Conrad Technology Solutions for the migration of APD data from the Communication Center server to a new APD server. That process began in August 2022 and has been completed in December 2022. 

