A recent late afternoon injury accident sent three children and a teenager to Amberwell Atchison for emergency treatment as the result of a two-vehicle collision along 10th and Commercial streets.
It was about 3:25 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10 when Atchison police officers responded to a page about a multiple-injury accident, said Police Chief Mike Wilson.
Police determined that a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by 17-year-old Emily Dexter, Atchison, was westbound along Commercial Street. It was there that Dexter’s vehicle was struck by a Ford pickup truck driven by Tim Cooper, of Leavenworth.
Cooper was northbound along 10th Street when he entered the intersection, Wison said. Emily Dexter, three passengers in her vehicle – two 9-year-olds and a 13-year-old were transported by Atchison County EMS ambulance to Amberwell where they were later treated and released.
Cooper was cited for failure to yield.
In addition to police and EMS, Atchison Fire Department responders were also on the accident scene.
