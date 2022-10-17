Happy news,afeel-goodstory,it’s almost Christmas!All of those things were wrapped up into Amy Finch’s (city manager) report to the city commission on Monday night. Finch gave a report that was originally given by Chamber Executive Director Jim Rowland at a previous commission meeting concerning a lighting contract with Spark Lighting, LLC for Christmas lights in the downtown area.
The lighting proposal includes the installation of: permanent lighting on therooftopsin the 300 to 800 blocks of Commercial Street. It also calls for holiday decorations which will include holiday garland and bow on the entryway arch,garland and wreaths on decorative lamp posts on Commercial Street, patio-style lighting over the courtyard area in the 400-500blocks of Commercial Street, and the starry night canopy in the 400-500 blocks of Commercial Street east of the courtyard area(by the YMCA).
The cost for the combination of purchased lighting, leased holiday decorations and installationis$88,994.90. Maintenance will be done on a “call out” basis. The budget for 2022 includes $100,000 for the mall/downtownarea.
Noted in the agreement is that the prices are for LED lights. All of the materials supplied by Spark Lighting, LLC(hereafter called Spark)remaintheproperty of Spark Lighting, LLC, and allof the material supplied by the city of Atchison will remain the property of the city.
Installation of the holiday decorations will include holiday garland and bows on the entryway arch, with wreaths and bows on approximately 76 decorative lamp posts throughout the geographic scope of the lighting project. Sparks will leasethe arch way and lamp post decorations to the city.
There will be installation of RGB Patio style lighting in a W pattern over the courtyard area between the 400 and 500 blocks. The lighting will be sold to the city and installed by Spark with aone-yearmanufacturer warranty, any repair or replacementtherefore after will be the financial responsibility of the city and Spark will be the vendor to do any and all repairs.
The installation of the Starry Night RGB canopy between the 400 and 500 blocks of Commercial Street and walkwayto the east of the courtyard will be done in a W shape. The lighting will be sold to the city, installed by Spark with the samemanufacturer's warranty.
Spark will also install four RGB wall washers to the front of city hall in the 800 block, this will be leaseof wall washers and additional equipment needed to the city.
There will be the installation of the roof line C9 lighting to approximately 8,541 feet of roof tops in the 300 to 800blocks. All of the C9 equipment will be sold to the city of Atchison and installed by Spark. C9 equipment will be maintained bySpark on an as needed basis in accordance with the maintenance package.
The maintenance package of as needed will be provided by Spark and will be on a “call out” basis, therewill be a $500 call out fee which covers the first 2 hours of service, every hour after the first 2 will be billed at $60 per man hour. The city of Atchison will also be responsible for the cost of all material (bulbs, clips, sockets, wire, timers,etc) needed to restore the lights to working order.
The city will be responsible for a 30% deposit upon the signing of the contract and 70% due upon completion of the installation. The maintenance payment will be due within 30 days of completion of repairs.
