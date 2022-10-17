Happy news, afeel-good story, it’s almost Christmas! All of those things were wrapped up into Amy Finch’s (city manager) report to the city commission on Monday night. Finch gave a report that was originally given by Chamber Executive Director Jim Rowland at a previous commission meeting concerning a lighting contract with Spark Lighting, LLC for Christmas lights in the downtown area. 

The lighting proposal includes the installation of: permanent lighting on the rooftops in the 300 to 800 blocks of Commercial Street. It also calls for holiday decorations which will include holiday garland and bow on the entryway arch, garland and wreaths on decorative lamp posts on Commercial Street, patio-style lighting over the courtyard area in the 400-500 blocks of Commercial Street, and the starry night canopy in the 400-500 blocks of Commercial Street east of the courtyard area (by the YMCA). 

