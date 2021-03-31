Commercial Street in the downtown corridor now has a new look for every season.
The planting of new street trees completes a landscape project along Commercial Street in Atchison. The streetscape now features trees planted in a sequence of three trees lining Commercial Street from the 800 block to the 200 block and along some parts along Kansas Avenue. The new trees are of the following varieties: Gleditsia Skyline Honey locust with what Missouribotanicalgarden.org describes as “showy” greenish-white blooms; Acer r Sun Valley, a Japanese Maple with red blooms in springtime according to the same website; and Linden Green spire features fragrant yellow flowers in summer amid dark green foliage. Its identifying tag indicates the tree leaves will have a yellow fall color.
At the end of February, city of Atchison contracted Urban Lawncare crews to remove all the ash trees that have shaded the 200 and 300 blocks of Commercial Street for more than a decade due to emerald ash borer infestation. The trees were cut down to about 4-foot high stumps. Within recent weeks a city crew extracted the stumps. On Wednesday, March 31 the Urban Lawncare crew returned and replanted news trees to complete the project.
