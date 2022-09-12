TOPEKA – Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland today announced a second round of Historic Economic Asset Lifeline grants intended for revitalizing downtown buildings in small communities across the state. The HEAL program, which is funded by the Department of Commerce and the Patterson Family Foundation, will invest $850,000 in projects in the Fall 2022 grant round.
The HEAL program is designed to bring downtown buildings back into productive use as spaces for:
New or expanding businesses.
Housing.
Arts and culture.
Civic engagement.
Childcare or Entrepreneurship.
“The first round of the HEAL program is supporting the revitalization of 32 commercial buildings in small towns across the state,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “The need for this program was staggering, with more than 200 applications received. Thanks to our strong partnership with the Patterson Family Foundation, we are able to offer another round of the HEAL program allowing us to invest in more communities and continue to create new jobs and services for Kansans across the state.”
HEAL is intended to close financial gaps in restoring underutilized properties and making downtown districts throughout the state more economically vibrant. Projects submitted must show potential as economic drivers in the community.
There are a few changes to this round of the HEAL program. HEAL matching grants will be awarded for either 1) façade or 2) building construction projects. Eligible applicants must be organizations applying on behalf of building owners and may include designated Kansas Main Street programs, economic development organizations, cities, counties, 501c3 or 501c6 organizations, and local community foundations. Communities that received a previous HEAL grant are not eligible to apply in this round.
Proof of matching funds from the building owner will be required at the time of application. The application window opens September 12 and closes October 21 with award notifications in early December. A spring round of HEAL is anticipated for February 2023.
