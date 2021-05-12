The public is invited to join State Rep.John Eplee, MD, 63rd District for a 2021 Legislative Coffee at 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, May 15 at the Santa Fe Depot 200 South 10th Street in Atchison.
The event is hosted by Atchison Area Chamber of Commerce, and will feature the latest area updates from Eplee, our area lawmaker.
