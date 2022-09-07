The world is changing, at least the climate of the world is changing. If you catch yourself saying “when I grewup,we had snow, or hurricanes were not as destructive,” then you probably are a baby boomer.
However, the baby boomers might just be witness to a phenomenon.Because the earthunderwent a major shift in the 1990’s in which the direction of the polar drift shiftedsuddenly the Earth’s axis moved and the drift accelerated.
A team of scientists in Beijing, China, published a paper saying the main reason for the change in direction of the axialshift was due to glacier melt caused by global warming.
Prior to human influences on climate warming the main drivers of polar drift were ocean currents and the movements of molten rock below the Earth’s surface. Scientists have studied water storage, how water is dispersed on Earth’s surface and in the oceans and groundwater. They determined the directional change is due to glacialmelting.
The unprecedented glacial receding is causing the Earth’s mass to be redistributed.Sometimes changes in the distribution of molten rockin the Earth’s outer core can alter how the planet’s mass is distributed. If glaciers in the polar regions melt, the waterjoinsthe ocean, the weight of that water gets spread across large areas.
Top Videos
In the 90’s satellite data shows the poles were moving slowly south. However, they then turned left and startedshifting to the east at an accelerated rate, moving about one-tenth of an inch per year. The poles average driftspeed between 1995 and 2020 was 17x faster than from 1981 to 1995.
The accelerated melting around the north and south poles which has been driven by the planet’s rising surface temperatures.Greenland has lost more than 4.2 trillion tons of ice since 1992, which has raised global sealevels.4inches. The rate of that melt increasedseven-fold, from 36 billion tons per year in the 1990’s to 280 billion tons in the past decade.
Antartica’s glacial melting is also speeding up. In the 1980’s Antartica lost 40 billion tons of ice annually. However, in the past decadethat number jumped to 252 billion tons per year.
Antartica is also home to the “doomsday glacier”, Thwaites.Unlike some otherglaciers that are connected to dry land,Thwaites is grounded in the seabed, making it more vulnerable to warming waters as a result of human-induced climate change. Thwaites already accounts for about 4 percent of annual sea level rise.
Thwaites Glacier is predicted to collapse into the ocean inapproximately5 to 10 years.Already there is evidence the glacier has lost hold on the sea floor and if it does collapse into theocean,it could raise sea levelsas high as 10 feet in some areas. The reason for calling it “doomsday glacier” is because40%ofthe Earth’s populationlives within 60 miles of the oceans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.