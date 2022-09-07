Glacier
The world is changing, at least the climate of the world is changing. If you catch yourself saying “when I grew up, we had snow, or hurricanes were not as destructive,” then you probably are a baby boomer.  

However, the baby boomers might just be witness to a phenomenon. Because the earth underwent a major shift in the 1990’s in which the direction of the polar drift shifted suddenly the Earth’s axis moved and the drift accelerated.  

