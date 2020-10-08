The Atchison County Clerk's office is announcing information on registering to vote, early voting and other General Election information. The General Election is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Extended Hours for Voter Registration: Friday, Oct. 9 until 7 pm and Saturday, Oct. 10 10 am until 2 pm.
The last day to register to vote for the 2020 General Election is Tuesday, Oct. 13.
Advance In-Person voting will be at the Atchison County Clerk’s Office, 423 N 5th St. Atchison, starting Monday, Oct. 19. Office open weekdays 8:30 am to 5 pm.
Advance In-Person voting will end at noon on Monday, Nov. 2.
Extended hours for Advance Voting will be:
* Thursday, October 22, 2020, until 7 pm
* Saturday, October 24, 2020, 10 am until 2 pm
Remote Advance Voting Sites: (Open to ALL Atchison County voters)
Friday, Oct. 23, 2020:
Lancaster City Hall, 301 Kansas Street, Lancaster, 9:30 am - 11:30 am
Cummings Christian Church, 2583 McPherson Rd., Cummings, 1 pm - 3 pm
Friday, October 30, 2020:
Effingham Municipal Bldg. 414 Main St., Effingham, 9:30 am - 11:30 am
Arrington Community Building, 1301 State Hwy 116, Holton, 1 pm - 3 pm
Advance Ballots by mail requested prior to Oct. 13 will be mailed on Oct. 14. The last day to request an advance by mail ballot will be Tuesday, Oct. 27.
Cancellation of mail ballot request must be made in writing, prior to the mailing of the ballot.
Any election correspondence may be placed in the drop box located on the North side of the Courthouse. Items are collected from the box multiple times a day.
Be sure to bring a Photo ID with you when you go to vote on Tuesday, Nov. 3
