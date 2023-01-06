The Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration in Atchison will feature a civil rights hero of the 1960’s and an Emmy award winning documentary filmmaker.
Joan Trumpauer Mulholland, who was involved in the lunch counter sit-ins and Freedom Rides and nearly lost her life as a result, will be participating in a Question-and-Answer forum at the Fox Theatre Atchison with documentary filmmaker, Loki Mulholland, following a Walk for Racial Justice that will commence at LFM Park on January 16 at 1 p.m.
The event is being organized by community action group, Atchison United, Inc. with the support of event sponsors, Theatre Atchison, Atchison Juneteenth Committee, Benedictine Sisters of Mount St. Scholastica, and the Atchison Ministerial Alliance.
The presentation will include the award-winning documentary on Joan’s friend and Civil Rights martyr, Medgar Evers, called “The Evers,” is open to the public free of charge.
The film was directed and produced by Joan’s son, Loki Mulholland, who is an Emmy award winning documentary filmmaker known for his films on civil rights and race issues. Both Joan and Loki will participate in a Q&A following the film.
Atchison United President, Sean Crittendon said he is thrilled for citizens of Atchison to see this showing of the film.
“We’re really excited to have Joan and Loki coming to Atchison,” Crittendon said. “I was able to hear Joan speak several years ago, and her presentation and life story were so inspiring. Loki’s films are incredibly moving. Atchison is in for a real treat.”
Atchison United board member, Kevin Hill, mentioned that Atchison is blessed to have Joan and Loki speaking on MLK Day.
“Joan is a highly sought-after speaker on the civil rights era, and the fact that she actually met and worked with Martin Luther King Jr. and others on the March on Washington, makes her especially in demand,” Hill said. “We’re very fortunate that she accepted our invitation to come to Atchison.”
Hill said that when she became involved in sit-ins, she was alienated by her family.
“The civil rights movement became her family,” Hill added. “She grew up in a Southern family that believed in segregation. She was Christian, and as she was going through church and bible school, she really began questioning how you can be Christian and favor segregation.”
During her college years, Joan became involved in one of the most infamous and violent sit-ins of the movement at the Jackson, Mississippi Woolworth lunch counter and later helped plan and organize the March on Washington.
She was later arrested and incarcerated on death row of the infamous Parchman State Penitentiary in Mississippi for participating in the Freedom Rides. She later found herself on the Ku Klux Klan’s most wanted hit list because of her civil rights activism.
Prior to the Walk, the Atchison Ministerial Alliance will present a Worship Service in honor of Martin Luther King Day at Second Christian Church in Atchison. See Atchison United’s Facebook page for more details.
