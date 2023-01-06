The Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration in Atchison will feature a civil rights hero of the 1960’s and an Emmy award winning documentary filmmaker.

Joan Trumpauer Mulholland, who was involved in the lunch counter sit-ins and Freedom Rides and nearly lost her life as a result, will be participating in a Question-and-Answer forum at the Fox Theatre Atchison with documentary filmmaker, Loki Mulholland, following a Walk for Racial Justice that will commence at LFM Park on January 16 at 1 p.m.

Top Videos

Trending Recipes

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.