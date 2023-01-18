The celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Atchison continues to grow even bringing some of the most notable names in civil rights history in America Monday evening.
The evening began with a Walk for Racial Justice from Second Christian Church to the George Johnson Memorial on Commercial Street.
Those who gathered for the walk then went to the Fox Theatre for a packed showing of “The Evers”, a film directed by award-winning documentarian Loki Mulholland with both him and his mother, civil rights legend Joan Trumpauer Mulholland in attendance.
Loki has made several films about the civil rights struggle throughout America with "The Evers" being his highest-rated one on IMDB.
The film details the life of Medgar Evers and his battle for Civil Rights in Jackson Mississippi during the 1950s and 60s. Both family members took questions after the showing of the film.
Loki had plenty of inspiration from his mother Joan Mulholland who actually met Evans and from a young age left home to go help fight injustices she saw going on in the country.
She said when she saw the overwhelming disparity of the quality of the school for black children compared to white children she knew what was happening wasn't what had been taught to her from growing up reading the Bible
Top Videos
"I went to Sunday school and memorized Bible verses about love thy neighbor as thy self and do unto others as you would have them do unto you and I took that seriously," Joan said. "I knew this wasn't fair and wasn't doing what the bible verses told us to do and when I had a chance to make the south the best it could be for everyone down here I would seize the moment."
Joan gave words of encouragement to not be afraid to do what is right or what you want to do when asked if she was fearful when she began her fight for civil rights.
"There is no point in being afraid," Joan said. "It just zaps your energy and keeps you from thinking about what you need to do in the situation. You are going to die from something, but it's better to die for a cause you believe in than get hit while crossing the street in rush hour so go for it."
President and Founder of Atchison United, Sean Crittendon said he is thankful this event was able to be put together for the community to witness and learn about civil right history.
"It's living history coming to Atchison," Crittendon said. "It's phenomenal the stars aligned, and we were able to bring them in."
Crittendon said he is proud to see how Atchison has grown to appreciate and support these types of social programs to help grow empathy in the community.
"It's obvious that Atchison is united, and they support endeavors like this," Crittendon said. "The community has spoken and they like these types of programs and that's what Atchison United is about and we're all on board."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.