Atchison Small Business Saturday will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a raffle for a Christmas basket with items donated by local businesses.
Anyone can get one raffle ticket for each $10 spent downtown that day. There will also be members of Project Atchison going around and giving $20 to retail businesses to take off random purchases throughout the day.
"The basket will include donations from the Fox Theatre, ALPS, Wall of Books, the Hardware Store, Hilligoss Shoes, gift certificates from several restaurants and much more," Heidi Hulsizer with Project Atchison said. "It should be worth over $100."
