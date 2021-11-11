Senator Jerry Moran visited the Atchison Rotary Club on Thursday at noon. Senator Moran is no stranger to the Atchison area but on this Veteran’s Day, he had a special message. He has served seven terms in the United States House of Representatives but since 2011 he has served in the Senate. He pointed out that he is a strong advocate for our nation’s veterans, working to make sure they are receiving the care that has been promised to them.
Senator Moran pointed out that the Veterans’ Affairs Committee is probably the only committee where you could not tell if a republican or a democrat was the chairperson. “Isn’t that the way all government should be, working together”? The reaction from the crowd was loud applause in agreement.
Agent Orange was a topic because he pointed out with germ warfare during Viet Nam the veterans had poor treatments and he wants to protect the next generation from any residual effects it may have on younger generations. Veterans’ need for healthcare and welfare is a top priority. 220,000 veterans are known to be in Kansas.
Senator Moran told a story about how he called his dad after walking to the Lincoln Memorial and passed the WWII Memorial and decided to call his fathers who served in Sicily and North Africa during WWII. His father wasn’t home but the Senator left this message on his answering machine, “Hi Dad, I called you to tell you that I respect you, thank you for your service and I love you”.
One area that the Senator felt the United States was wrong on was the way we left Afghanistan. About 1000 people were left behind that were instrumental in helping out the United States and he feels we should have done more to help them come to the United States. He said he believes that our presence in Afghanistan helped keep the terrorist from attacks on our homeland. He pointed out that the suicide rate among veterans has hit double digits because of the way the U.S. left Afghanistan.
The Mission Act was a boon to veterans because now they can access services wherever appropriate. He pointed out that this is in the best interest of the healthcare provider, doctor, and veteran.
The Senator also talked about the expansion of broadband, recognizing its importance to compete in today’s digital economy. He has championed legislation to improve the accuracy of broadband coverage maps and direct federal resources to target unserved communities. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government, he has oversight of the Federal Communications Commission.
