Atchison City officials report there is a change of plans concerning the closure of a key intersection along one of the city's more prominent corridors.
Tentatively the intersection will close for an hour between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Monday, April 13 at 10th and Main streets in Atchison. Initially the intersection was scheduled to close a few days prior to Easter.
