City Commissioners delayed action on the potential demolition of 1118 N. 7th Street during Monday’s regular meeting. After a public hearing before a full gallery, five individuals spoke on behalf of saving the property commonly known as the Rock Inn and adjoining buildings. Commissioners agreed to allow time for interested community members to organize and come up with an alternative solution for the property.
The property, which has been owned by the City since 2016, is in serious disrepair and after a recent police call in which three children under the age of 10 were found playing on and around the crumbling structures, the buildings were considered for demolition. In the meantime, the City will move forward with temporary plans to secure the structures further, with a fence around the buildings forthcoming.
During Monday’s meeting Commissioners also voted to send an intent to exceed the Revenue Neutral Rate (RNR) to the county that would allow the 2022 budget to include any property valuation increases – even though the mill levy would likely remain the same as 2021. The intent, which was due to the county on July 20, sets a public hearing to consider the exceeding of the RNR for 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7 in the Commission Room. The actual mill levy won’t be set until the budget is approved and property valuations are finalized, but the intent – which is in the form of a resolution – sets the cap on how many mills the City can levy in ad valorem tax in 2022.
In other business Monday, Commissioners approved limiting the 500-600 blocks of Commercial Street parking areas to two hours, congratulated the 11 recent Citizens’ Academy graduates, and approved a temporary permit for sale of alcoholic beverages in the 500 block of Commercial Street during the Locally Atchison Main Street’s Commercial Street Grand Opening event on July 30.
Prior to the formal meeting the Commissioners had a budget workshop to discuss City operations budgets for 2022. The City Manager’s Recommended Budget is scheduled to be presented on Monday, Aug. 23, with the budget hearing and potential approval on Sept. 7.
The next regular city commission meeting is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Monday, August 2 in the commission room.
