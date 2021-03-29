The Atchison County and City Commission met for the first time in three years to discuss a pair of hot button topics and the state of the city and county as a whole last Thursday at the Atchison Event Center.
The two talking points of the meeting was the renewal of the Neighborhood Revitalization Program before the end of October and the future of the 1% Sales Tax.
The tax rebate program is a five-year deal that is set to expire October 31, 2021 after going into action October, 15 2016.
The goal of the program is stated to hope to provide communities with a long-term increase and stabilization in their property tax base by encouraging rehabilitation or new construction which might not otherwise occur.
Senior Vice President at Atchison branch of Union State Bank Don Ball gave some overview of the program at the meeting.
Ball said it's not always easy to determine how much the program has worked or improved construction n the county but in his opinion the program is a plus.
"As a banker and being on the front lines I can tell you the tax rebate does make a difference," Doll said. "I've had examples of people switching counties and school districts who switched over to get the full rebate. To me it's a no brainer to renew it."
Ball also mentioned testimony from Owner of Sunrise Homes Roger Caudle, who said he wouldn't have built new homes in Brookdale Estates without the program.
In 2016, Atchison added specific target areas target area of the city to help what Assistant City Manager Justin Pregont called "pre-World War II Atchison."
Representative John Eplee highlighted three bills that he hopes will pass through the Senate and make their way to Governor Laura Kelly's desk.
A critical one for Atchison and MPG is House Bill 2057 that allows an alcoholic liquor manufacturer to obtain a drinking establishment license under certain conditions.
Eplee didn't shy away from how much of an issue the sales tax has been for this area for about 30 years.
"It's been a sore in our butt for a long time," Eplee said.
"I think what is going to happen with this is that this tax is going to be discontinued in the next couple years and so it'll run a course of about 30 years," Eplee said. "The senators and my colleagues in the house are tired of hearing about this issue in this area and I'm on board with that."
Executive Director Jim Rowland spoke about how Atchison has done through the pandemic and what is the best way to attract tourism and entrepreneurship for the city.
"It gave us the opportunity to rethink or re imagine how we are doing things and built a strategic plan for tourism," Rowland said. "Our goal is to not have locals come downtown but we're trying to bring people in."
The four attractions Rowland and the chamber are banking on are Benedictine College, the haunted industry, alcohol and liquor and the decorated history of Atchison.
Rowland ended with an impassioned statement on the importance of being together for the betterment of the community in these divisive times.
"We have to be unified and not fractured in any way, shape faction or form and have a civic body that is interested in a community outcome and that is community oriented," Rowland said. "Communities have died from being fractured and in-fighting."
Both city and county officials expressed interest in meeting again and more often throughout the year.
