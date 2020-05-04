Monday evening, the Atchison City Commission voted unanimously to keep the Atchison Lions Pool closed until the summer of 2021.
The current timeline is as fluid as possible and the pool likely wouldn't open any time before July, based on current situations with the COVID-19 coronavirus.
"The Fourth of July is really when pool attendance drops off," City Manger Becky Berger said. "So we're really at the end of the season when we could've possibly opened."
This will present an opportunity to start the 2021 Capital Improvement Plan that involves a $50,000 project to repair the pool surface.
This would usually be the time when pool staff would be hired and supplies would be ordered for the Memorial Day weekend.
The city loses approximately $100,000 annually on pool operations.
