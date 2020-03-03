At the time of its installation, a gravestone might mainly be meant for the appreciation of the loved ones of the deceased, but over the limitless stretch of history, the gravestone’s educational purpose rises to the surface.
The Atchison County Kansas Genealogical Society gathered on Tuesday in the basement of Atchison Public Library to ponder the significance of this, and how the city’s new policies on gravestones at the publicly owned Oak Hill Cemetery could conceivably interfere with the society’s work. These new policies are authorized by Ordinance No. 6625, enacted in January. Mayor Shawn Rizza, City Commissioner J. David Farris and Public Works Director Clinton McNemee attended to hear concerns about the policies. Society members organized the forum, with several non-members asking questions and offering input; Herb Gwaltney served as moderator and timekeeper.
“The city government hasn’t been eager to kick a hornets nest,” Rizza said. “However, we have felt it is essential to develop a way for us to move forward as a community and ensure Oak Hill Cemetery is properly maintained.”
Atchison Genealogy depends on grave markers to glean information about generations past that often enough have had no other information preserved about the individual people who lived before us. Desarae Locke said she is one of several people who is keenly interested in using research methods that focus on easily preserved digital information, but she considers it essential to preserve gravestones.
“I’ve been hesitant to say anything about this, and I’ve had a hard time expressing the level to which I am passionately concerned with the preservation of this history,” she said. “The ordinance definitely rubbed a lot of people the wrong way. The talk of justifying how much these stones are worth raised a lot of red flags; the dollar value of a person’s final legacy is hard to quantify.”
Rizza emphasized that he and other city leaders respect public concerns as to the preservation of the stones, and the ordinance, while it authorizes staff to take corrective action with decrepit or decayed stones in the interest of maintenance and public safety, hasn’t yet been implemented.
“I want to be clear about that,” he said. “No stones have been moved. We are here to discuss what should be done with them, not what has been done with them.”
Bill Murphy, a former city commissioner who unsuccessfully sought a new term in public office last year, said Ordinance No. 6625 deserves to be repealed in its entirety pending further study of how to address the issues at Oak Hill. Of greatest concern to him is how the ordinance authorizes city staff — after all alternatives have been exhausted — to permanently dispose of a gravestone that is deemed an obstruction to cemetery maintenance and/or a threat to public safety, because it could topple over and crush someone.
“I understand and respect that you all mean well,” Murphy said. “But I am left to conclude that such a removal amounts to vandalism.”
Rizza indicated that although the city government is determined in its point of view that gravestones are private property and that active usage of taxpayer dollars to fix them is not a reasonable policy direction to pursue, he is willing to sponsor volunteer efforts to clean and maintain the stones.
Multiple volunteers, including Commander Randy Phillips of the Fleming-Jackson-Seever American Legion Post No. 6, and Abraham Lincoln historian Larry Faulkner, as well as representatives from the Pony Express Council BSA, indicated they are willing to help out. Atchison Genealogy member Patti Boldridge recommended following the example of the Weston, Missouri, community in retaining volunteer actors to perform at the cemetery, playing the roles of notable people who are buried there and presenting information about their lives and times.
Rizza said such efforts likely represent the clearest path toward a compromise. He said such volunteers should contribute to the Friends of Oak Hill Cemetery project. Further information on that can be obtained by calling the city shop at 913-367-5561.
“We don’t want residents going out there and moving stones around with no training or no idea what they’re doing,” Rizza said. “We created the Friends of Oak Hill Cemetery to get our community involved in caring for these stones, and preserving our history.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.