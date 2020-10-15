The Atchison Area Economic Development Corporation (AAEDC) was awarded a $390,665 grant to provide enhanced fiber broadband service leading through south Atchison to the campus of Amberwell Health (formerly Atchison Hospital).
Governor Laura Kelly signed Executive Orders to establish the Office of Broadband Development and announced the distribution of nearly $50 million in Connectivity Emergency Response Grant (CERG) funds to undeserved communities across Kansas.
By expanding access to broadband, Governor Kelly’s administration will support economic development opportunities, increase access to health care and education, and promote network affordability for Kansans statewide.
“Broadband access has been an overlooked problem in Kansas and across the country for years, particularly in our rural and vulnerable communities,” Governor Kelly said. “Today’s announcements mark a significant step forward in my administration’s commitment to achieving the universal broadband coverage that will make our state’s communities competitive economically, healthier, and improve educational access.”
Assistant City Manager Justin Pregont said the grant program will pay big dividends to Atchison.
"I think better technology, more competition, and expanded service offerings are all positive things for the community," Pregont said. "For Atchison County to receive over $3.2 million out of a $50 million program for the entire State of Kansas is pretty incredible."
The coalition that is funding the local match of this project is made up of AAEDC, the Atchison Area Community Foundation, Amberwell Health and Rainbow Communications.
Of the $50 million in state-wide CERG awards, over $3.2 million is benefiting broadband expansion projects in Atchison County.
In addition to AAEDC, the communities of Effingham ($1.743 million) and Lancaster ($1.147 million) were each awarded grants for the purpose of expanding fiber to within their city limits, awarded to the cities and Rainbow Communications.
“Broadband is one of our state’s greatest economic development tools,” Stanley Adams, Director of the Office of Broadband Development, said. “With the Office of Broadband Development, we will take on the critical work of helping unversed and undeserved communities with technical assistance and funding expertise necessary to get them online.”
Pregont praised the job many did to help create a more the Atchison community better.
"Economic and Community Development is truly a team effort and a collective process of finding and seizing opportunities," Pregont said. "The Atchison Area Economic Development Corporation, The Atchison Area Community Foundation, Amberwell Health, and Rainbow Communications all deserve credit for recognizing this opportunity and collaborating to make some progress happen in Atchison."
