A proposed project in the City of Atchison has been selected for funding by the Kansas Department of Transportation’s City Connecting Link Improvement Program (CCLIP), which funds improvements to state highways that extend through cities.
Main Street (10th to 17th), which is also on the route of K-7 Hwy through the City of Atchison, is set to receive $300,000 toward a mill and overlay project likely to be built in 2023.
Under the KDOT CCLIP program, a city is required to contribute up to 25 percent of the project cost based on its population, though some cities contribute significantly more. Projects in this program may fall into one of three different categories including Surface Preservation (SP), Pavement Restoration (PR) or Geometric Improvement (GI).
“This fits together with other recently built projects as well as other planned improvements that are coming over the next couple years,” Assistant City Manager Justin Pregont said. “Our previous investments in the US-73 corridor, the 2nd Street corridor, the Kansas Avenue corridor, the south 5th Street corridor, the Commercial Street corridor, and now the Main Street corridor are an intentional effort to create a more inviting platform for future private investment, especially within our downtown.”
Monday, the commissioners also heard the city manager’s recommended 2021 budget. There will be a special commission meeting at noon on Monday, Aug. 10, to have a public hearing on the budget and vote on its adoption.
The presented budget calls for the city’s portion of the current mill levy rate to remain steady at 51.050 – generating an expected $2,907,986 in revenue. The total revenue generated by the city in 2021 through taxes, assessments, charges for services and fees is expected to be $7,925,781. Utilizing that revenue and current fund balances leads to an $8,746,184 general fund budget for 2021.
In other commission action Monday, commissioners approved a rezoning request by Highland Community College to pave the way for an expansion of the school’s diesel technology program. Commissioners also voted to amend the future land use map in the Comprehensive Plan; approved participation in the Kansas Housing Assistance Program; approved a $185,000 contract to replace a carbon filter at the water treatment plant; approved a resolution accepting CARES Act funding; and appointed a number of individuals to the various city boards and commissions.
