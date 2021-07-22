Governor Laura Kelly recently announced 36 Kansas cities will receive a combined total of $23 million to improve highways and intersections as part of the Kansas Department of Transportation’s City Connecting Link Improvement Program (CCLIP). KDOT received 61 applications requesting $37 million in funding towards $47 million in total construction.
17th Street (Main Street to Country Club Road), which is also on the route of K-7 Hwy through the City of Atchison, is set to receive a $300,000 toward a mill and overlay project to be built in 2022 or 2023. The project is likely to be built in tandem with a mill and overlay of Main Street from 10th Street to 17th Street, which was previously awarded a $300,000 grant through the same KDOT program.
“This fits together with other recently built projects as well as other planned improvements that are coming over the next couple years,” Assistant City Manager Justin Pregont said. “Our previous investments in the K-7 / Main Street corridor, along with the 2nd Street corridor, the Kansas Avenue corridor, the south 5th Street corridor, and the Commercial Street corridor are an intentional effort to create a more inviting platform for future private investment, especially along our highest traffic thoroughfares and throughout downtown Atchison.”
Under the KDOT CCLIP program, a city is required to contribute a minimum of 10 percent of the project cost based on its population, though some cities contribute significantly more. Projects in this program may fall into one of three different categories including Surface Preservation (SP), Pavement Restoration (PR) or Geometric Improvement (GI).
“Through our bipartisan transportation plan, we are committed to preserving and improving Kansas’s highways by investing transportation dollars in the projects they were intended for,” Governor Kelly said in the release from KDOT. “By working with local leaders to address transportation challenges and strengthen our state’s roadway system, we will create jobs and business opportunities now and for future generations.”
Please see the full release from KDOT here: https://governor.kansas.gov/governor-laura-kelly-announces-23-million-for-road-improvement-projects-in-36-kansas-cities/
For more information, please contact Justin Pregont at (913) 367-5506 or justinp@cityofatchison.com
