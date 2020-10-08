The Atchison City Commission unanimously approved a Transportation Alternatives (TA) Program grant that would improve the just recently renamed Unity Street Monday evening.
The Project would see Unity Street (2nd to 13th) receive the same kind renovations that were recently completed on 2nd Street (Commercial to Unity).
The Grant is expected to cost around $1.4 million, and the City is requesting $1.12 million of Transportation Alternatives funding. The improvements would likely be finished 2022-2023.
The commission also approved the resolution that was put forth by Caudle Development Co. for Arbor Lane to add 48 new lots to the Brookdale subdivision and would connect Arbor Lane to Harper Drive.
The project would be funded by city general obligation bonds that would be assessed to the properties in the new subdivision for repayment.
The city also entered into a franchise agreement with Rainbow Communications allowing the company to use of the city’s right-of-ways and easements and requires that the company follow applicable law in order to provide internet and phone services to Atchison residents.
