Atchison City Commission conducted its election of Mayor and Vice Mayor just before its city meeting Monday night, which was once again held virtually.
Abby Bartlett was unanimously voted the new Mayor of Atchison of 5-0 vote and Allen Reavis was named Vice Mayor.
Bartlett had previously been Vice Mayor since late June and Reavis was Mayor.
Bartlett is excited for the upcoming challenge of her new role.
"I'm very excited for this appointment and I've got big shoes to fill," Bartlett said.
The city also unanimously approved approved the rezoning of 102 E. Atchison St.
The building at the address originally known as Purcell’s Landing, and hosting restaurants such as Flyers and Chuck and Hank’s River Shack in more recent years, the property along the Missouri River had always been zoned Residential (R-1).
That zoning kept restaurant owners from applying for a state liquor license among other things. Monday’s decision reclassified the property as Riverfront Business (RFB), a zone that had never been used but had existed on the books forthese types of businesses.
“I think it’s absolutely necessary,” Bartlett said.
The city also set five properties for demolition, while giving two more extensions until Aug. 1, 2021 to bring up to code or face demolition themselves.
Commissioners also approved the land purchase for a new airport runway – which will be reimbursed by private donations and future grant funds.
They also approved the Property and Casualty, Cyber Liability, Workers Comp and Airport Operator’s Liability insurance policies for 2021.
Commissioners also approved a 1.3% cost of living raise for City of Atchison employees and gave City Manager Becky Berger authority to use budgeted money for year-end supplemental pay for city staff.
Assistant City Manager Justin Pregont also reported that the city had earned a grant for the entire Main Street Corridor project and the commissioners approved a design assistance contract with BG Consultants as part of that project.
Following the meeting, Public Works Director Clinton McNemee presented a workshop to commissioners about the River Road stabilization issues and potential efforts as the heavy rains in July have caused some massive shifting of soils and ground, effecting the road and the walking trail along the riverfront.
The next regular city commission meeting is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 21.
