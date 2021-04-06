The Atchison City Commission honored six police officers who helped save the lives of three Atchison citizens and their pets from a fire at Laramie Street on March 28.
Police Chief Mike Wilson presented the officers with a letter of Accommodation at the meeting Monday.
"If it weren't for the heroics of our police officers and other first responders, things could've turned out very differently," Mayor Abbey Bartlett said.
The city also passed an ordinance annexing the property at 10955 U.S. Highway 59 into Atchison after the owners of the property entered into an Annexation and Incentive Agreement in February to be filed with the Atchison County Register of Deeds.
The commissioners also passed an ordinance to establish all-way stops at 5th & Commercial, 6th & Commercial, and 7th & Commercial effective June 1, 2021. This ordnance now changes these three intersections to an all-way stop configuration, matching the other Commercial Street intersections between 2nd and 8th Streets.
The next meeting will be a budget Workshop April, 19 at 4:30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.