Atchison City Commission conducted a special meeting Monday evening with the reason for the meeting not completely made public.
The special meeting was to have an executive session pursuant to KSA 75-4319(b) to discuss privileged attorney-client matters such as litigation or claims against the city. No action was taken following the executive session except to adjourn.
Director of Administrative Services Joe Warren said he couldn't comment on the specifics of the executive session.
The next scheduled city meeting is April, 5 at 4:30.
