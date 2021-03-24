Atchison City Commission conducted a special meeting Monday evening with the reason for the meeting not completely made public.
The special meeting was to have an executive session for the purpose of discussion with privileged attorney-client matters such as litigation or claims against the city.
Commissioners, City Manager Becky Berger, Assistant City Manager Justin Pregont, and Police Chief Mike Wilson were all present for the closed door session.
No action was taken following the executive session except to adjourn.
When asked whether the Executive Session was about the city's lawsuit against Sheriff Jack Laurie, Director of Administrative Services Joe Warren said he couldn't comment on the specifics of the executive session.
According to Atchison County District Court documents, a lawsuit was filed in December against Sheriff Laurie, alleging that he is violating Kansas statue by having a policy to not accept prisoners brought to the jail by Atchison police officers if they do not meet certain criteria. Depositions in the case began earlier this week.
The next scheduled city meeting is April, 5 at 4:30.
