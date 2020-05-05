Flooding from the Missouri River resulted in U.S. Highway 59 east of Atchison being closed for nearly one-third of 2019, due to levee breaches on the Missouri side of the river.
The Rushville Sugar Lake Levee Association is working on plans to repair the levee to the 100-year and Atchison City commission unanimously approved construction for the 1.6 mile stretch of the road that sits low enough that it would still be affected by flooding when the river reaches peak levels.
While this project is important to MO-DOT, they are unable to put any funding toward it.
Buchanan County is working with MO-KAN Regional Council on a BUILD (Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development) grant application to complete design and engineering for this project.
The BUILD grant does not require any local match from Buchanan County, but they will receive $700 — $800,000 for design and engineering.
The cost to construct the project is around $9 million and funding for construction has not yet been identified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.