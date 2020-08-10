Atchison City Commission unanimously approved the city's 2021 budget Monday.
No changes were made to the budget since it was presented to the City Commission on July 20 and no budget amendments were submitted by the commissioners.
The City’s proposed mill levy is 58.050, which is the same as the current year’s mill levy for the General, Debt Service, Library, and Watershed funds.
"This spending plan allows for improved service levels, slightly increases residents’ out-of-pocket property tax obligations, budgets for adequate fund balances, provides for needed capital improvements and equipment purchases, while accounting for revenue decreases related to the COVID-19 disruptions," according to the Commission Action Report.
The commission also approved the 2020 Strategic Plan, which is a culmination of months of strategic planning activities and exercises.
"The strategic plan is one of the city commission’s top priorities," according to the Commission Action Report. "A well formulated strategic plan provides the City of Atchison, staff, elected officials, and citizens with a clear sense of direction and measurable goals and priorities. It’s a road map of where we are, where we want to go, and how we’ll get there."
