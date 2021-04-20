The Atchison city commission unanimously approved the City Manager to contract with Kansas Heavy Construction for curb and gutter improvements on South 6th and 7th Street in the amount of $57,532 with a change order authority of $3,000 in their meeting Monday evening.
On March 1, City staff presented a workshop discussion to the commissioners regarding the potential solutions to ongoing issues with stormwater drainage and the combined sewer and stormwater system overall.
Recommendations from an engineering study conducted last summer included replacing and increasing certain portions of the CSO system and the construction of a detention pond with estimated costs approaching $500,000.
"The rain events of last July were kind of the impudence to come up with some sort of solution or plan that would provide some relief for some of effected propriety owner in that neighborhood," Public Works Director Clinton McNemee said.
The commissioners also approved the appointment of two individuals to serve four-year terms on Library Board.
