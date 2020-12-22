Monday night, the Atchison City Commission approved authorized city staff to hire Fry & Associates for the purchase and installation of a commercial play structure and rubber protective surfacing for Independence Park in the amount of $73,605.00.
In August, the play structure was taken out of service due to the discovery of unsafe conditions created from rotted posts which had broken off underground.
The wooden play structure and rubber protective surfacing have been in the Park since 2004.
The plan is to have these installations finished by May.
The May time frame is a requirement of the grant, but if the application is unsuccessful, the project could start sooner in March or April.
An initial vendor estimate came in at $125,000 to install a new structure and surfacing.
At that price, there was no apparent funding solution so progress was delayed as staff continued to coordinate with the Riverfront Foundation and explore other options such as contacting the existing equipment supplier.
The supplier determined that the structure was not worth the cost of replacing the rotted posts, which was the assessment of staff as well.
They also approved the Agreement for Tourism Services with the Atchison Area Chamber of Commerce.
City Hall will be closed December 24th & 25th for Christmas and on January 1st for New Year’s Day.
The January 4, 2021 Commission meeting is canceled. The next Commission meeting will be Tuesday, January 19, 2021 due to the Martin Luther King holiday.
