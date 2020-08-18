Atchison City Commission unanimously approved support for to create a Historical sculpture plaza on the 400 hundred block of commercial street.
The first additions will be the Deafy Boular and Amelia Earhart sculptures that are already on part of commercial street.
"We would like to install a piece that is called reflections and put a national historical marker for George Johnson in that location," Executive Director Atchison Art Association Deborah Geiger said. "In the future, we would also like to commission Seaman, the dog associated to Louis and Clarke to give it some more family appeal."
The plaza is projected to be completed in a couple years with the first additions coming in January.
Geiger encourages anyone in Atchison to add the plaza as it grows.
"I don't think we (Atchison Art Association) have to be the only people in town adding art," "I think it can be designated for who we are and where we come from."
The city also approved a contract with Artisan Skateparks to design and build a skatepark for at Reisner Park to start early 2021 and finish in the summer as well as one with Lochner for land acquisition services related to the construction of a new runway at the Amelia Earhart Airport.
