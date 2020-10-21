Atchison City Commission approved a construction contract for the Arbor Land addition to the Brookdale subdivision in northwest Atchison.
The contract awards $1,192,126.32 to Engemann Drainage Company, Inc. and authorizes the building of infrastructure, streets, utilities and drainage.
The project is backed by city issued general obligation bonds though the repayment is coupled with a newly created benefit district and a special assessment on the properties in the new subdivision.
They also approved the re-zoning of the Arbor Lane property from Agriculture to Residential and to move ahead with a CDBG grant application that would update the north/south side sidewalks included in the AMS West sidewalk plan.
The commissioners set a demolition hearing for seven properties. The hearing will be on Monday, Dec. 7, and is concerning the garages at 119 S. 5th St., 705 Riley St., 923 S. 5th St., 1408 Kansas Ave., the house at 1717 Chestnut St., and the houses and garages at both 601 S. 5th St. and 923 King St.
Vice Mayor Abby Bartlett proclaimed Oct. 13 as Kim Bottorff Day in Atchison thanks Bottorff's many years of her non-profit service to the community. Mayor Allen Reavis was unable to attend the meeting in person which is why Bartlett made the proclamation official.
