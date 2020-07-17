ATCHISON — A prosecutor called it a violation of several laws. The accused, a congressman, called it “swamp politics.”
Whatever the case, a court filing in Topeka on Tuesday introduced a new twist to the Kansas 2nd District congressional race.
The Shawnee County district attorney, Mike Kagay, filed three felony counts and a misdemeanor charge against Congressman Steve Watkins. Since the charges involved a voting offense, headlines with the phrase “election fraud” spread across national news outlets.
Watkins, a Republican serving his first term in the U.S. House, owned up to the “honest mistakes,” one he said has been long corrected.
The offense involves Watkins using a postal address, in this case a box at a Topeka UPS store, instead of a physical residence on his voter registration. His vote then got cast in the wrong district of a City Council election.
Felony counts included voting without being qualified, unlawfully voting by mail and providing false information to law enforcement officers investigating the matter. The misdemeanor involved failure to notify the Department of Motor Vehicles about a change of address.
Watkins, in Atchison to meet with city officials on Wednesday afternoon, told News-Press NOW that he reflexively used his postal address because that had been common practice during his military deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan.
But he questioned the motives of Kagay, a fellow Republican, and his timing in the filings.
“It’s my mistake. We fixed it as soon as we saw we made that mistake, and the (district attorney) has known about that for 10 months,” Watkins said. “Yet charges were filed after 6 at night, and I found out a half-hour before a debate on the day before early voting begins. So it couldn’t look more suspicious.”
On Tuesday night, Watkins took part in a televised debate with two other Republicans, Jake LaTurner and Dennis Taylor. They will be his opponents in the Kansas primary on Aug. 4.
In Atchison on Wednesday, Watkins compared the investigation to those faced by the president he supports.
“This is the same swamp politics that I’m running against,” the lawmaker said. “Think about Donald Trump and the amount of investigations that he endures. This is in lockstep with that effort.”
During a session at City Hall, Atchison City Manager Becky Berger outlined problems the community faces that can benefit from federal assistance.
In an expansion of the municipal airport, Atchison has secured private investment. But it continues to run up against red tape from Washington.
“I’m just trying to figure out how to move forward. It does seems like we end up at roadblock after roadblock,” she said. “It should be what they want, right? It’s a public-private partnership.”
She also encouraged the congressman to get behind pending legislation known as the Neighborhood Homes Investment Act. It would offer tax credits to finance home building and rehabilitation in neighborhoods that meet certain criteria.
While fearing smaller communities might not be a target of the bill, Berger said the city could use the credits to help investors save some of the older homes and neighborhoods in Atchison.
“Our biggest impediment to economic development in Atchison is our housing,” she said.
Watkins also asked about the pandemic’s impact on the city and updated the officials about the possibilities of more aid coming from Washington.
“We want to see the CARES Act play out. We still have money in the PPP program, but also moving forward what we’d like to see are things that got us this great Trump economy to begin with: lower taxes and lower regulations and also limiting the liabilities so entrepreneurs don’t need to worry when they start having customers again,” the congressman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.