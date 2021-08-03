City Commissioners unanimously approved a new comprehensive community survey during Monday’s regular meeting which will help City leaders to measure service delivery performance and allow for public input at a strategic level.
The survey is a follow up to one taken in December 2018 that covered nearly every area of City government service delivery as well as outlining community standards and priorities. The first survey helped lay the groundwork for the strategic plan that was adopted in 2020, which has been used extensively in budget creation and performance management within the organization over the past year.
Assistant City Manager Justin Pregont said doing the surveys every three years or so can help commissioners and staff to plan from a strategic level.
“This will allow us to benchmark against the 2018 survey and gauge progress we’ve made while pinpointing where work still needs to be done,” Pregont said. “It’s something we should do regularly to continually monitor public priorities.”
Commissioners also approved a new paperless finance software bridge on Monday, which will utilize the current finance software but allow for digital document attachment and storage to replace the paper filing system the city currently uses. The software will also allow for a paperless billing option for utility customers in the future.
In other action, commissioners appointed individuals to the Planning Commission, Housing Authority, Park and Forestry Board, Economic Development Advisory Group and the Board of Code Review. Commissioners also approved changing the surface on 13th Street between Main and Commercial streets from brick to asphalt, as the connecting streets are currently asphalt and there is not a historical significance to that block remaining brick. The conversation started as utility work continues near MGP Ingredients and a number of concrete patches were going to be necessary anyway, leading staff to recommend future replacement of the brick in that block to asphalt.
The next regular city commission meeting is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Monday, August 16, in the commission room and will feature the City Manager’s Recommended Budget presentation.
