Atchison logo

The City of Atchison’s Commissioners and the City Manager and staff have developed a proposed budget for 2023. Amy Finch, City Manager, gave the preview at the last city meeting.  

A notice was published in the Atchison Globe on September 3 in which the setting a maximum property tax levy and notice of the September 19 meeting.  

Trending Recipes

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.