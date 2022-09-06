The City of Atchison’s Commissioners and the City Manager and staff have developed a proposed budget for 2023. Amy Finch, City Manager, gave the preview at the last city meeting.
A notice was published in the Atchison Globe on September 3 in which the set a maximum property tax levy and notice of the September 19 meeting.
After checking with the city manager, there were no changes presented to the city manager or staff.
The 2023 budget is subject to the Revenue Neutral Rate legislation, which requires the city to give notice for the intention to exceed the Revenue Neutral Rate from the year before, also setting a public hearing for the intention to exceed RNR. The commission already provided the intention to exceed RNR during the July 18 meeting. This gives the city the ability to take property valuation gains in 2023 while decreasing the mill levy rate. The proposed budget reduces the combined general fund and debt service mill levy by 3.404 mills which coupled with a significant increase in assessed valuation, will result in an additional $162,000 which will be used to shore up Equipment Reserve Plan (ERP).
The budget must be adopted after the public hearing on September 19.
The total proposed budget for 2023 is $31,972,152. Property tax levy funds make up $10,871,952 of the total proposed budget. The General Fund budget of $9,905,527 and Debt Service Fund budget of $965,425 are also budgeted. The 2023 CIP budget is $7,569,500 and the ERP budget is $1,145,588. Total spending on Wastewater/CSO operations and capital projects is budgeted at $4,842,013.
Adoption of this budget is the responsibility of the city commissioners.
