In April of this year the city of Atchison acquired a residential property located at 8478 Pratt Rd as part of a negotiation to acquire another parcel of land needed for the Runway 9/27 project.
The purchase of the residential property is covered 100% by funds that have been donated to the airport project. The revenue from the sale of the property will restore a portion of those funds.
The purpose of the property aligns with the Capital Improvement Plan. The proposed sale of the property would accept the highest and best offer that will be received.
The city issued a Request for Proposals to local real estate agencies. The home was remodeled by the previous owner so once acquired, the city would work with the realtor to complete some work that would be needed on the home.
The property was listed for $180,000 in an “as is” condition, which did limit potential buyers to cash offers, conventional loans, etc. Two offers were received; however, one offer was withdrawn, leaving a single bid of $180,000.
The bid was accepted by the city from Braden L. Hager and Abigail R. Hager.
