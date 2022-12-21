The city entered into a consent agreement in 2011 with Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), and subsequent amendments, to complete the combined sewer separation project. This resolution sets the stormwater fee, formerly referred to as the Combined Sewer Overflow (CSO) fee,for 2023 to continue progress on the project and to stay in compliance with the KDHE agreement.
Residential customers in the city of Atchison are charged for residential solid waste collection. Recycle collection is offered at no cost. There is not an option to “opt-out” of residential solidwastecollection.
Private companies are prohibited from operating without permit and are only permitted to collect solid waste from commercial customers that arenot served by the city through the residential solid waste collection operation.
Beginning in 2015, the city’s portion of the 1993 1% countywidesales tax was used to fud the solid waste budget, allowing the residential solid waste fee to remain at $0 for those years.
In November 2022, the County proposed a ballot measure that would repeal the 1993 sales tax and replace it with a ¾ cent salestax that would be fully retained by the County. The ballot measure passed and the repeal and replace is expected to be in effectApril 1, 2023.
The proposed stormwater fee is increased 2.5% each year to meet requirements of the combined sewer separation agreement. Due to the loss of the sales tax revenue coming to thecity, a residential solid waste fee of 19.25 per month is proposedto support the solid waste budget and operations. Eligible low-income senior residents may qualify fora reduced rate of $9.63 per month. The proposed fees would be in effect with the March 2023 utility billing.
