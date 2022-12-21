McNeMee

Clinton McNemee

The city entered into a consent agreement in 2011 with Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), and subsequent amendments, to complete the combined sewer separation project. This resolution sets the stormwater fee, formerly referred to as the Combined Sewer Overflow (CSO) fee, for 2023 to continue progress on the project and to stay in compliance with the KDHE agreement. 

Residential customers in the city of Atchison are charged for residential solid waste collection. Recycle collection is offered at no cost. There is not an option to “opt-out” of residential solid waste collection. 

Trending Recipes

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.