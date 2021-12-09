The City of Atchison is conducting a survey of residents to gather information about city priorities and the quality of city programs and services. The survey is part of our ongoing efforts to provide residents with the best services possible.
We have selected ETC Institute as our partner for this project because of its outstanding record of performance in working with communities nationwide. ETC will compile the results and present a report to the city in the months ahead. The report will be a valuable resource as we work to provide you with the most responsive government possible. Look for a summary of the survey results on our City Facebook page and on the city’s website, cityofatchison.com. Paper copies will also be available at City Hall, 515 Kansas Avenue.
If you have any questions, please feel free to call City Hall at (913) 367-5500 or email Justin Pregont, Interim City Manager, at justinp@cityofatchison.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.