The Atchison City Commission held a special meeting onThursday afternoon,adopting Resolution No. 3330, declaring a water emergency in continuing response to record low river levels. The low river level is primarily the result of ice jams located upstreamjust south of Omaha, Nebraska, one of which reported to be 60 miles in length. The latest correspondence from the U.S. Corps of Engineers, who manage the Missouri River, indicates that the ice jams are still holding in place but potentially allowing increased flow below the ice. The Corps is anticipating that warmer temperatures will eventually alleviate this situation; however, there is potential for the ice jams, once they break loose, to get held up at certain points as they make their way downstream, making reliable forecasting difficult.“Even if the ice jam were to break up, it would take 22 hours for the ice to pass by Atchison,” Finch said. Finch also pointed out that we need the river to rise at a faster rate and right now we are seeing it rise 1 foot and we are currently rising at a rate of 1 inch.
For several days, the City has been relying solely on a lesser-capacity auxiliary pump to draw from the river as the river level has dropped below the primary intake and remains at that low level, resulting in the need for emergency conservation measures to be taken.If you pass by the river, one can see that the water level has left several feet of silt almost halfway across the river. The Kansas side of the river is flowing but at such a low level.
All industries and businesses that are affected by these measures have been contacted directly via a tiered protocol based on water consumption. As for other industrial, commercial, rural water district, schools/institutions, healthcare facilities, and domestic/household customers, there are no mandatory conservation measures in place at this time; however, any voluntary conservation efforts that can be taken while maintaining health, hygiene and safety are encouraged. Further emergency conservation measures for lower-tier customers are possible, depending on the potential circumstances such as an extended period of low river flow, auxiliary pump system malfunctions, water main breaks…etc.
Citizens can also do their part by conserving water, such as not running dishwashers until they are full, holding off on washing their carsuntil this emergency is finished. It is not necessary to boil water, Finch pointed out.
A question was asked if St. Joe or Leavenworth are under the same emergency and Finch pointedout that those cities are on adifferent water system than Atchison.
If you have any questions, please contact Amy Finch, City Manager, at (913) 367-5506, or atamyf@cityofatchison.com.
