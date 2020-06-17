For the first time in more than 30 years, drivers can park their cars along the south side in the 1500 and 1600 blocks of Kansas Avenue thanks to a recommendation from City of Atchison employees.
Atchison City Commissioners unanimously adopted Ordinance No. 6633 of Kansas Avenue along with some other items on the consent agenda for the Monday, June 15 meeting in Atchison City Hall. The action also repeals Sections one and two of Ordinance No. 5720 that was passed in Oct. 21, 1988.
Assistant City Manager Justin Pregont and Utilities Manager Mike Stec explained the proposed change to the parking prohibition in a memo. The memo explained the 1500 block of Kansas Avenue is one that was heavily impacted throughout Phase II of the Dam 6 Sewer Separation Project. Restoration of the site began in May. It was then when city staff began to question why parking was prohibited along the south side of Kansas Avenue between 15th and 16th streets.
While restoration work was ongoing city staff attempted to clean up unpermitted gravel parking areas that came into use over time as off-street options. The employees expressed their opinions that it might be more appropriate to allow more opportunities for the adjacent property owners and guests to again utilize on-street spaces. The employees made contact with the impacted neighbors and determined they were of a consensus that the change might be an improvement for the neighborhood city departments of police, fire utilities and public work officials agreed. The cost of time and materials will be nominal to remove the parking restrictions along the south side of the street in the 1500 block of Kansas Avenue.
The memo indicated the parking might have been initially restricted to prevent overcrowding when Sacred Heart Church, school and rectory were in full operation.
Concerning other matters listed in the consent agenda, city leaders unanimously:
*Authorized acceptance of the 2020 Small Cities Community Development Block Grant, CDBG-CV in the amount of $132,000 to fund the community’s CARES Act project administered through the Kansas Department of Commerce. Contracting between the city and state must occur within 30 days of June 2. The beginning date for this particular grant award is June 15, meaning all of the CDBG-CV funds have to be expended within one year. Otherwise, failure to meet the deadline could result in a withdrawal of the grant funding.
*Adopted Resolution No. 3212 ordering the repair or removal of an unsafe and dangerous garage structure at 904 Henry Street. The order was adopted after no comments were heard during a public hearing. The estimated cost of demolition checks in at $5,700 that is within the remaining $28,000 in the budget for demolitions.
*Authorized Timber Road Real Estate Industrial Revenue Bonds.
City leaders also reviewed communications that in addition to some advisory board meeting minutes, included two memos:
* Discontinuation of food service at Atchison Event Center should come as early as the end of August.
Joe Warren, Director of Administrative Services, explained the Event Center will continue to fulfill some recent commitments to provide food service, but not it will cease to continue within the near future. New bookings are taken for facility use only with potential food service being the responsibility of the renting party. Warren told commissioners there have been consultations with local caterers and they were in support of the catering opportunities that might arise for them at the Event Center.
*An update concerning Walt Wilburn Park and Ballpark: On the heels of The Park and Forestry Board’s recommendation to close the Wilburn Ballpark upon receipt of an acceptable proposal from a private buyer and its advertised announcement of being available for purchase sparked some feedback from the adult softball community.
David Kesinger and Jeremiah Barnes, representing a traveling youth baseball team, presented a proposal to the Park Board that drew support. In January a lease agreement was drafted and sent to the respective interested parties.
In early May, Public Works Director Clinton McNemee was notified by the parties that they would no longer pursue their intentions concerning to pursue endeavors at Walt Wilburn Ballpark.
At the June 8 meeting, Park & Forestry Board members voted 5-1 to recommend decommissioning and dismantling of the Walt Wilburn Ball Park with the intent to provide minimal maintenance until interest to utilize the property arises.
City Manager Becky Berger said the property remains in the land bank for $15,000.
* Mayor Shawn Rizza read a Proclamation, proclaiming the month of June as Juneteenth Celebration Month in Atchison in commemoration of the day freedom was proclaimed to all slaves in the south by Union Genera Granger on June 19, 1865 in Galveston, Texas more the two years after Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. The “19thof June” or Juneteenth Independence Day, along with the “4th of July,” completes the “cycle of freedom” for America’s Independence Day observances. “Until All are Free, None are Free” is an often repeated maxim used to highlight the significance of the end of the era of slavery in the United States.
Rizza said it makes him uncomfortable to read from the proclamation that tells the history of slavery that led to the observance of Juneteenth National Freedom Day to commemorating the survival and strength of African-Americans who were first brought to this country stacked in the bottom of slave ships in a month long journey across the Atlantic Ocean known as the “Middle Passage; although it’s estimated the number of all who died exceeds the 11.5 million of African-Americans who survived the journey and were subjected to adversities like tearing apart of families and forced slavery endured for more than 200 years after arrival in the United States.
Before adjournment, Berger announced there will be two special meetings within the near future. The first scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, June 29, to select a candidate to fulfill the unexpired term of former Commissioner Shawn Rizza. Rizza vacated his position due to relocation to another state.
The second special meeting is tentatively scheduled for a budget workshop for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 7.
Commissioners thanked Rizza for his service to the city and the community and wished him well.
Rizza said it has been an honor to serve as commissioner and mayor and thanked the city staff he’s worked with during the few years he’s served on the Atchison City Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.